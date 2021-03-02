Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,261 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,879,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $442,839,000 after buying an additional 250,539 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in CSX by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,568,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $323,814,000 after buying an additional 578,571 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in CSX by 3.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,234,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $251,262,000 after buying an additional 96,187 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in CSX by 14.1% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,823,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $219,282,000 after buying an additional 348,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in CSX by 11.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,536,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,997,000 after buying an additional 255,393 shares during the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSX opened at $92.93 on Tuesday. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $46.81 and a twelve month high of $97.54. The company has a market cap of $70.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.20.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.86%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of CSX from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.63.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

