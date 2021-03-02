Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stock Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,960 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $3,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WCN. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Waste Connections by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Waste Connections by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,092,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,945,000 after purchasing an additional 56,341 shares during the last quarter. BP PLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth approximately $329,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 37,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after acquiring an additional 8,391 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Matthew Stephen Black sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total value of $214,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,866,298.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections stock opened at $99.33 on Tuesday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.87 and a 52-week high of $111.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.35, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Waste Connections had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.79%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Waste Connections currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.83.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

