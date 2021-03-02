Van ECK Associates Corp Reduces Holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 238,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,006 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.45% of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust worth $3,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $328,000.

Get Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $12.66 on Tuesday. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $13.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Profile

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.