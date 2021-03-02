Van ECK Associates Corp Reduces Position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 243,729 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 14,231 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.45% of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals worth $3,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 31.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 470,765 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,847,000 after purchasing an additional 112,478 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 206.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 38,145 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 47.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,557 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 21,283 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 1.3% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,451,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,031,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000.

Get Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals alerts:

NYSE:VGM opened at $13.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.24 and a 200-day moving average of $12.86. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 52 week low of $8.62 and a 52 week high of $13.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Profile

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.