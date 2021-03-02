Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 16,363 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 16,363 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.45% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III worth $4,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MYI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 11.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 9,226 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,428 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 296.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 62,185 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 64,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 5,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 125,382 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 5,535 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MYI stock opened at $13.98 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $14.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.34 and its 200 day moving average is $13.86.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.0515 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

