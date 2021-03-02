Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 32,697 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,180 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32,697 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Infosys were worth $3,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 130.7% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 238,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after acquiring an additional 134,900 shares during the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter worth $731,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 55,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 11,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,944,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,855,000 after acquiring an additional 187,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $17.66 on Tuesday. Infosys Limited has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $19.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.82 and its 200-day moving average is $15.50. The company has a market capitalization of $74.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Infosys had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INFY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Infosys in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Investec downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.90.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

