Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 3,378 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,378 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $4,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth about $1,299,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.73.

In other news, EVP Michael O’hare sold 19,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.57, for a total value of $5,614,706.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,187.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Sara E. Moss sold 17,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.78, for a total value of $5,110,749.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,110,749.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 62,472 shares of company stock worth $18,255,172 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $293.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.63 billion, a PE ratio of 179.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $266.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.59. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.01 and a fifty-two week high of $298.31.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

