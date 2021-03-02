Van ECK Associates Corp Trims Stock Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 81.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 154,363 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $4,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,328,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Sempra Energy by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,027,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in Sempra Energy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 255,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Sempra Energy by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SRE stock opened at $117.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.27. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $88.00 and a fifty-two week high of $148.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.35. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 34.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.65%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Sempra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

