VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Shares Sold by Oxford Financial Group Ltd.

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. cut its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 518,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,306 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF accounts for 2.4% of Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.38% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $16,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ANGL. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. KWB Wealth purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,390,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $344,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,889,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,666,000 after buying an additional 552,739 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ANGL traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.15. 22,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,602,273. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.57. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.13 and a fifty-two week high of $32.62.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.107 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%.

