Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 168,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,653 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $23,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VIG. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after buying an additional 10,413 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $763,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $141.77. The stock had a trading volume of 130,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,860. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $87.71 and a 1 year high of $143.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.22 and its 200-day moving average is $135.64.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

