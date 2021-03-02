Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Sold by Oxford Financial Group Ltd.

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,702 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 0.9% of Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $806,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF traded down $1.20 on Tuesday, hitting $182.23. 778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,208. Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $74.19 and a 1-year high of $189.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $178.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.47.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

