Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 327,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,903 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 4.2% of Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $15,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Shares of VEA traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.98. 396,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,134,554. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $28.46 and a 12-month high of $50.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.80.

