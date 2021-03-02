Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Sepio Capital LP’s 7th Largest Position

Sepio Capital LP cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 383,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,827 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.6% of Sepio Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $18,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 13,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 56,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 17,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.89. 345,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,134,554. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.66 and a 200-day moving average of $44.80. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $28.46 and a 52 week high of $50.10.

