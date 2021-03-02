Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) is WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

WESCAP Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,897 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 2.8% of WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEA. Wealth Architects LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 609,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,785,000 after acquiring an additional 15,212 shares during the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 163,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 48,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 16,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 348,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,461,000 after purchasing an additional 117,752 shares in the last quarter.

VEA stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.99. The company had a trading volume of 423,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,134,554. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.80. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $28.46 and a fifty-two week high of $50.10.

