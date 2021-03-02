Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Sepio Capital LP’s 9th Largest Position

Sepio Capital LP cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 350,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,467 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.5% of Sepio Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $17,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Alesco Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 335,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 455,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,843,000 after purchasing an additional 42,859 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 694.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 681.9% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,580,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122,500 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 424,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,104,553. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $56.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.21.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.