Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 36.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,171 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 173.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 40,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 25,805 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 550,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,812,000 after acquiring an additional 51,549 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 661,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,979 shares during the period. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.9% in the third quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VWO stock opened at $53.93 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $56.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.21.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.