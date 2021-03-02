Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:MGV) Shares Acquired by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,696,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 619,169 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 3.2% of Assetmark Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Assetmark Inc. owned about 16.40% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares worth $581,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGV. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 289.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 123,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,682,000 after purchasing an additional 91,458 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,423. Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $56.00 and a 1-year high of $92.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.11.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.