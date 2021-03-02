Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s 8th Largest Position

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOO. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2,234.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 31,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,797,000 after buying an additional 30,383 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 17,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 4,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $357.13. 255,809 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,498,815. The company has a fifty day moving average of $352.63 and a 200 day moving average of $330.07. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $200.55 and a 12 month high of $362.37.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

