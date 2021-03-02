Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Oxford Financial Group Ltd.

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 402,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,793 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 11.4% of Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $78,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 329.7% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $204.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,553,050. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $201.65 and a 200 day moving average of $185.54. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $109.49 and a twelve month high of $208.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

