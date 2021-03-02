Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stake Lowered by PRW Wealth Management LLC

PRW Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,122 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 4.8% of PRW Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 329.7% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000.

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $204.14. 274,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,553,050. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $201.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.54. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $208.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

