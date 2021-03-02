Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) is Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its stake in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 130.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 977,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 553,050 shares during the quarter. Varian Medical Systems accounts for 7.0% of Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Alpine Associates Management Inc. owned about 1.07% of Varian Medical Systems worth $171,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 4,460,804.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,026,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $179,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,985 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,648,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 925,950 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $162,052,000 after purchasing an additional 84,523 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $137,600,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $133,193,000. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on VAR. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group cut shares of Varian Medical Systems to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Varian Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.55.

In other news, CAO Magnus Momsen sold 4,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $782,551.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,847.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 157,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.35, for a total transaction of $27,462,740.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,557,810.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 177,897 shares of company stock valued at $31,020,935. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:VAR traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $175.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,850. The company has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.04 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $175.81 and a 200-day moving average of $174.00. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.62 and a fifty-two week high of $176.50.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $778.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.97 million. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

