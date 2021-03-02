Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Trading 6.5% Higher

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) traded up 6.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.98 and last traded at $1.97. 770,426 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 1,435,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.85.

Get Vascular Biogenics alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $94.36 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.64.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Vascular Biogenics by 45.7% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 31,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the fourth quarter valued at about $421,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vascular Biogenics by 184.4% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 35,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 4.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT)

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune/inflammatory indications. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

Featured Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Vascular Biogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vascular Biogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.