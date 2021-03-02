Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Shares Down 5.4%

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) shares traded down 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.13 and last traded at $7.14. 4,522,312 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 19,323,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.55.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Vaxart in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th.

The company has a market capitalization of $781.61 million, a P/E ratio of -12.10 and a beta of -0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.06.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.05). Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 84.90% and a negative net margin of 281.50%. On average, research analysts forecast that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,936,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,188,000 after acquiring an additional 662,889 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Vaxart by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,218,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,958,000 after purchasing an additional 493,154 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Vaxart in the third quarter worth $8,031,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Vaxart by 16.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 911,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,062,000 after purchasing an additional 131,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Vaxart by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 735,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 26,115 shares during the last quarter. 17.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vaxart Company Profile (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which has completed Phase I clinical trials with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine.

