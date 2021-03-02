Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) VP Jeff Fairman Sells 4,750 Shares

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) VP Jeff Fairman sold 4,750 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $113,667.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,360.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jeff Fairman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

On Tuesday, January 26th, Jeff Fairman sold 4,750 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $120,032.50.

PCVX stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.94. The company had a trading volume of 306,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,806. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.80 and a 12-month high of $58.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vaxcyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vaxcyte currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCVX. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vaxcyte during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Vaxcyte by 503.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vaxcyte by 2,859.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Vaxcyte in the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains causing significant invasive pneumococcal disease and antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate for protection against subtypes of Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting porphyromonas gingivalis.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.