Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.48-4.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.645-1.715 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.52 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vectrus from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of NYSE VEC traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.55. 87,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,484. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.77 million, a P/E ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Vectrus has a one year low of $28.90 and a one year high of $58.28.

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the United States (U.S.) government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services.

