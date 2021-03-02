Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) Position Increased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 432,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,753 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Vedanta were worth $3,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Vedanta in the third quarter worth about $2,089,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vedanta in the third quarter worth about $322,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vedanta by 23.3% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,858,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,123,000 after purchasing an additional 539,516 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Vedanta in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vedanta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $355,000. 3.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VEDL opened at $11.96 on Tuesday. Vedanta Limited has a twelve month low of $3.24 and a twelve month high of $12.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.67.

Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. Vedanta had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a positive return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter.

Vedanta Company Profile

Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company explores for, develops, produces, processes, and sells oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, aluminum, iron ore, steel, and power. It is involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas; and exploration, mining, and processing of iron ore, pig iron, and metallurgical coke.

