Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.755-$1.765 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.72 billion.Veeva Systems also updated its FY 2022

After-Hours guidance to 3.20-3.20 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $290.96.

Veeva Systems stock traded down $6.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $287.30. 1,251,837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 910,483. The firm has a market cap of $43.52 billion, a PE ratio of 134.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.00. Veeva Systems has a 12-month low of $118.11 and a 12-month high of $325.54.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $377.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.86 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total value of $4,069,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,271,732.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 475 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.93, for a total value of $127,266.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,266.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,901 shares of company stock worth $10,760,730. 14.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

