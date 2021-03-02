Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Updates FY 2022 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) issued an update on its FY 2022

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.20-3.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.755-1.765 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.72 billion.Veeva Systems also updated its Q1 2022

After-Hours guidance to 0.77-0.78 EPS.

Shares of NYSE VEEV traded down $6.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $287.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,260,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,276. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. Veeva Systems has a 1-year low of $118.11 and a 1-year high of $325.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $292.29 and its 200-day moving average is $280.82.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $377.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.86 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VEEV shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $290.96.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 280 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.61, for a total value of $78,850.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,587.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.24, for a total value of $723,125.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,930 shares in the company, valued at $3,507,133.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,901 shares of company stock worth $10,760,730 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

