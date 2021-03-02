Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.77-$0.78 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $408-$410 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $400.21 million.Veeva Systems also updated its FY 2022

After-Hours guidance to 3.20-3.20 EPS.

Shares of VEEV traded down $6.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $287.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,251,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,483. Veeva Systems has a 52 week low of $118.11 and a 52 week high of $325.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $292.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $281.00. The firm has a market cap of $43.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.25, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $377.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.86 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on VEEV shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $323.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Veeva Systems from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $290.96.

In related news, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total transaction of $4,069,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,271,732.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 10,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.28, for a total value of $2,862,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,942,099.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,901 shares of company stock valued at $10,760,730 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Read More: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.