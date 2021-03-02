Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) versus Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Financial Review

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) and Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Veeva Systems and Ubisoft Entertainment’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veeva Systems $1.10 billion 39.41 $301.12 million $1.62 177.35 Ubisoft Entertainment $1.77 billion 5.75 -$139.67 million ($0.02) -825.68

Veeva Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ubisoft Entertainment. Ubisoft Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Veeva Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Veeva Systems and Ubisoft Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veeva Systems 24.88% 15.73% 12.12% Ubisoft Entertainment N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Veeva Systems and Ubisoft Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veeva Systems 2 4 16 0 2.64 Ubisoft Entertainment 1 6 3 0 2.20

Veeva Systems currently has a consensus target price of $291.43, suggesting a potential upside of 1.44%. Given Veeva Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Veeva Systems is more favorable than Ubisoft Entertainment.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.5% of Veeva Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Ubisoft Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 14.4% of Veeva Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Veeva Systems has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ubisoft Entertainment has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Veeva Systems beats Ubisoft Entertainment on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc. provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety. It also provides professional and support services in the areas of implementation and deployment planning and project management; requirements analysis, solution design, and configuration; systems environment management and deployment services; services focused on advancing or transforming business and operating processes related to Veeva solutions; technical consulting services related to data migration and systems integrations; training on its solutions; and ongoing managed services that include outsourced systems administration. Veeva Systems has collaboration with RedHill Biopharma Ltd. to enhance value of Opaganib Phase 2/3 COVID-19 clinical data. The company was formerly known as Verticals onDemand, Inc. and changed its name to Veeva Systems Inc. in April 2009. Veeva Systems Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

About Ubisoft Entertainment

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines. It is also involved in the development in the area of online and mobile gaming; and film business. The company distributes Ubisoft products to retailers and independent wholesalers. Ubisoft Entertainment SA has a strategic partnership with Tencent; and collaboration with Lucasfilm Games. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Montreuil, France.

