Verasity Trading 11.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (VRA)

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. During the last seven days, Verasity has traded down 11.4% against the dollar. Verasity has a total market cap of $8.41 million and approximately $2.36 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verasity coin can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Verasity Profile

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,356,466,694 coins and its circulating supply is 3,880,889,139 coins. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Verasity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

