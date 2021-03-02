Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 882,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 37,678 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.54% of Verisk Analytics worth $183,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 574.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 883,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,372,000 after acquiring an additional 752,682 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the third quarter valued at $83,346,000. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,749,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,585,000 after purchasing an additional 385,812 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1,350.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 253,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,047,000 after buying an additional 236,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 3.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,891,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,277,047,000 after buying an additional 233,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $166.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $187.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.78. The company has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.61 and a 12 month high of $210.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.03). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The business had revenue of $713.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.66%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VRSK. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Truist upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $177.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.75.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.