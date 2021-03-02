Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, a decrease of 61.6% from the January 28th total of 68,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ VRNA opened at $9.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 0.40. Verona Pharma has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $15.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.19). On average, research analysts forecast that Verona Pharma will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Verona Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Monday, November 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRNA. NEA Management Company LLC grew its position in Verona Pharma by 318.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 5,108,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888,889 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verona Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,027,000. Abingworth LLP grew its position in Verona Pharma by 172.5% during the 3rd quarter. Abingworth LLP now owns 2,457,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,556 shares in the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC grew its position in Verona Pharma by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 3,048,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foresite Capital Management III LLC purchased a new position in Verona Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,933,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. Its product candidate, ensifentrine (RPL554), is an inhaled, dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4 that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound.

