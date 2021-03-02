Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT) Stock Holdings Increased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT) by 37.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,800 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the third quarter valued at $50,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Vertiv in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

VRT stock opened at $21.32 on Tuesday. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $22.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.11, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.50.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

