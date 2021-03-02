Vesper Market Capitalization Achieves $19.64 Million (VSP)

Vesper (CURRENCY:VSP) traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. During the last week, Vesper has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar. Vesper has a total market capitalization of $19.64 million and approximately $6.56 million worth of Vesper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vesper coin can currently be bought for about $28.85 or 0.00059270 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $240.95 or 0.00494951 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.26 or 0.00076545 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.32 or 0.00078707 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.59 or 0.00079276 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00055993 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.86 or 0.00502973 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000448 BTC.

About Vesper

Vesper’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 680,586 coins. Vesper’s official Twitter account is @VesperFi

Buying and Selling Vesper

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vesper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vesper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vesper using one of the exchanges listed above.

