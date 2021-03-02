Vetri Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $69.00 (VLD)

Vetri (CURRENCY:VLD) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 2nd. Vetri has a total market capitalization of $2.07 million and $69.00 worth of Vetri was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vetri has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Vetri token can now be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00058902 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $394.21 or 0.00809764 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000320 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007708 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00028890 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00061424 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00029887 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00046547 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Vetri Token Profile

Vetri (CRYPTO:VLD) is a token. Vetri’s total supply is 449,848,164 tokens and its circulating supply is 343,114,097 tokens. The Reddit community for Vetri is /r/vetri_global and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vetri’s official message board is blog.vetri.global . Vetri’s official Twitter account is @valid_global and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vetri’s official website is vetri.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Valid is a data marketplace that will consist of a mobile wallet for users to manage their digital identity and person data. Furthermore, the platform users will be able to manage web applications for consumers to buy and access their data on the marketplace. Valid token (VLD) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will work as a utility token, enabling the transactions between users and data consumers on the Valid marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Vetri

