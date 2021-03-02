Viacoin Price Hits $0.59 on Exchanges (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. One Viacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001198 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Viacoin has traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar. Viacoin has a market capitalization of $13.61 million and $1.74 million worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Viacoin Profile

Viacoin (CRYPTO:VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,173,497 coins. The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Viacoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

