Viacoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $13.97 Million (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 2nd. Over the last seven days, Viacoin has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. Viacoin has a total market cap of $13.97 million and approximately $823,546.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Viacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.60 or 0.00001224 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $188.46 or 0.00382754 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000103 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003982 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003350 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000163 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Viacoin Profile

Viacoin (VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,173,503 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org

Buying and Selling Viacoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

