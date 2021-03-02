ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Director Linda M. Griego Sells 6,000 Shares

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $387,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at $2,530,727.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.72. The stock had a trading volume of 14,415,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,025,682. The company has a market capitalization of $42.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $69.37.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAC. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 283.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 242,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,781,000 after buying an additional 178,991 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in ViacomCBS by 7.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 154,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 10,908 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in ViacomCBS by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 33,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in ViacomCBS by 264.7% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 58,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 42,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the third quarter worth approximately $269,000. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barrington Research lowered shares of ViacomCBS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $27.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

