ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Stock Position Lowered by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank trimmed its holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 54.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,462 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $2,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIAC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ViacomCBS by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,512,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,073,000 after purchasing an additional 485,605 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 215.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,115,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,602,000 after acquiring an additional 24,675,148 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,209,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,097,000 after acquiring an additional 901,304 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,604,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,012,000 after acquiring an additional 339,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ViacomCBS by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,642,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,984,000 after purchasing an additional 47,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $67.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $67.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.86.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VIAC shares. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on ViacomCBS from $26.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group downgraded ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.83.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

