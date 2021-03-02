ViacomCBS (VIAC) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of ViacomCBS (NASDAQ: VIAC) in the last few weeks:

3/1/2021 – ViacomCBS had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $39.00 to $46.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – ViacomCBS was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ViacomCBS’ fourth-quarter 2020 results benefited from strong viewership for its solid portfolio of streaming services and PlutoTV. Growing traction of Showtime, BET, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, and Pluto TV aided top-line growth. Higher Affiliate, domestic-streaming and digital-video revenues are major positives. Moreover, slow yet recovering advertising revenues driven by higher streaming advertising and political advertising sales drove the top line. The company is also expected to benefit from the launch of Paramount+, which features a massive content catalog of episodes, movie titles and live sporting events. Notably, shares have outperformed the industry year to date. However, ViacomCBS faces significant competition in the streaming space from the likes of Netflix and Disney+. Moreover, a leveraged balance sheet is a concern.”

2/25/2021 – ViacomCBS was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $28.00.

2/25/2021 – ViacomCBS was downgraded by analysts at Barrington Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

2/25/2021 – ViacomCBS had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $55.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – ViacomCBS had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $55.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – ViacomCBS had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $40.00 to $50.00.

2/24/2021 – ViacomCBS had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $27.00 to $60.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – ViacomCBS was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

2/8/2021 – ViacomCBS was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

2/4/2021 – ViacomCBS was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/4/2021 – ViacomCBS was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating.

2/1/2021 – ViacomCBS was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $42.00.

1/28/2021 – ViacomCBS had its price target raised by analysts at Macquarie from $37.00 to $46.00.

1/27/2021 – ViacomCBS was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $28.00.

1/21/2021 – ViacomCBS had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $36.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/19/2021 – ViacomCBS was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $36.00.

1/15/2021 – ViacomCBS had its price target raised by analysts at Moffett Nathanson from $26.00 to $50.00.

1/12/2021 – ViacomCBS had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $43.00.

1/5/2021 – ViacomCBS had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $37.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – ViacomCBS was downgraded by analysts at Barrington Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

Shares of ViacomCBS stock traded up $1.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,379,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,025,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.45. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $69.37. The stock has a market cap of $42.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.86.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.16%.

In other ViacomCBS news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $387,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,530,727.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,512,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,073,000 after purchasing an additional 485,605 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,222,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,451,000 after purchasing an additional 7,106,259 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,209,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,097,000 after purchasing an additional 901,304 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,435,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,314,000 after purchasing an additional 830,854 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter valued at about $274,539,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

