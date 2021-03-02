Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) SVP Luke M. Scrivanich Sells 2,213 Shares

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 2,213 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $36,492.37. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,060.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAV traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.36. 1,730,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,133,378. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 4.23. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 102.26 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.95. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.08 and a twelve month high of $17.13.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $299.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.49 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIAV. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $44,748,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 276.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,043,046 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,545,000 after buying an additional 2,967,783 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,938,207 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $88,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868,533 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,283,264 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,541,558 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,812,000 after purchasing an additional 853,115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

