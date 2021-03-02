VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $52.28

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $52.28 and traded as high as $62.60. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $62.60, with a volume of 375 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.28.

Get VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This is an increase from VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 49,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period.

About VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA)

Cogdell Spencer Inc is an integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in healthcare facilities, including medical offices and ambulatory surgery and diagnostic centers. The Company focuses on the ownership, delivery, acquisition, and management of healthcare facilities in the United States of America.

Featured Article: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.