VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $52.28

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $52.28 and traded as high as $62.60. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $62.60, with a volume of 375 shares traded.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.28.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This is an increase from VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%.
About VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA)
