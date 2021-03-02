Vid Price Hits $0.0973 on Top Exchanges (VI)

Vid (CURRENCY:VI) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. Vid has a total market cap of $2.29 million and $17,775.00 worth of Vid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vid token can currently be purchased for $0.0973 or 0.00000198 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Vid has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Vid

Vid’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,526,744 tokens. The official message board for Vid is medium.com/vid-foundation . The official website for Vid is vid.camera

Vid Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vid using one of the exchanges listed above.

