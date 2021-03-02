Vid (VI) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $12,958.00

Vid (CURRENCY:VI) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 2nd. One Vid token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0944 or 0.00000194 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vid has a market cap of $2.23 million and $12,958.00 worth of Vid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Vid has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vid alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $240.28 or 0.00492463 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.32 or 0.00076490 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.51 or 0.00078934 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.58 or 0.00079065 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00055996 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.88 or 0.00501890 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000450 BTC.

About Vid

Vid’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,626,598 tokens. Vid’s official website is vid.camera . Vid’s official message board is medium.com/vid-foundation

Vid Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.