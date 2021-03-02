VideoCoin (VID) Trading Up 41.6% Over Last Week

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 2nd. One VideoCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000335 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VideoCoin has a market capitalization of $24.18 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VideoCoin has traded up 41.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 73.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VideoCoin Coin Profile

VideoCoin (CRYPTO:VID) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 147,531,204 coins. VideoCoin’s official website is www.videocoin.io . The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

Buying and Selling VideoCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VideoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VideoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

