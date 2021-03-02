Vidulum (VDL) Achieves Market Cap of $261,298.11

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. One Vidulum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0365 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Vidulum has traded up 32.6% against the US dollar. Vidulum has a market capitalization of $261,298.11 and $1,443.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Vidulum

Vidulum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. Vidulum’s official website is vidulum.app. The official message board for Vidulum is medium.com/vidulum. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Vidulum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidulum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vidulum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

