ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.00 Million

Analysts expect ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) to report sales of $18.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ViewRay’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.04 million and the lowest is $17.97 million. ViewRay posted sales of $16.47 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ViewRay will report full-year sales of $56.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $56.53 million to $56.62 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $71.01 million, with estimates ranging from $66.32 million to $79.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ViewRay.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VRAY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ViewRay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ViewRay from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ViewRay from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRAY. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ViewRay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in ViewRay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ViewRay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in ViewRay by 259.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 16,559 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in ViewRay by 491.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 21,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ViewRay stock opened at $4.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. ViewRay has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $7.36. The company has a market cap of $692.01 million, a P/E ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 0.64.

About ViewRay

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

