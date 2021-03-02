Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Stock Price Down 13.5%

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)’s share price traded down 13.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $56.99 and last traded at $57.74. 1,241,575 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 1,987,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.73.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, December 25th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Vir Biotechnology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.38.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.47 and a beta of -0.99.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.13). Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 339.61% and a negative return on equity of 47.11%. As a group, research analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jay Parrish sold 6,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $485,455.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 224,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,697,311.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $503,546.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,233,054. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,089 shares of company stock worth $3,246,237. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,298,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 409.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 146,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,930,000 after acquiring an additional 117,945 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 8,504 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 27,775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIR)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

