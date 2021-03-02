Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Stock Price Down 11.5%

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)’s share price fell 11.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $33.45 and last traded at $33.77. 14,634,994 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 21,597,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.14.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPCE. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Alembic Global Advisors cut Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Cowen upped their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Virgin Galactic from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Virgin Galactic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.56.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.78 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.30.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.31). As a group, analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jonathan Joseph Campagna sold 56,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $1,770,229.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 283,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,909,089.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Ryans sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $792,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,731,434.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,094,132 shares of company stock worth $56,264,040 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 23.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile (NYSE:SPCE)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.